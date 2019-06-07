Week's Most Read: Costs still rising for U.S. coins

While the U.S. Mint has researched alloy changes for the copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent, none of the options explored would bring the production and related costs below face value.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Collectors reporting packaging problems in latest annual set: U.S. Mint customers are beginning to report packaging problems with the 2019 Uncirculated Mint set, including missing coins.

4. Inside Coin World — Spotlight on two 1916-S dimes: The 1916-S Barber dime was one of two 10-cent coins struck at the San Francisco Mint that year, replaced by the 1916-S Winged Liberty Head dime.

3. Controversial 1959-D Lincoln cent ‘mule’ heads to auction: Readers continue to make this May article about a controversial mule cent one of the most-read stories.

2. U.S. Mint provides product packaging to correct error: The Mint is providing corrected replacement sleeves for product packaging used for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Proof Half Dollar set.

1. Costs continue to rise for circulating U.S. coins: The cost to produce and distribute all four denominations of U.S. circulating coins rose during Fiscal Year 2018, according to a report by the Mint to Congress.