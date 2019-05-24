A 1959-D Lincoln cent with the Victor David Brenner’s Wheat reverse used between 1909 and 1958 rather than Frank Gasparro’s Lincoln Memorial reverse introduced in 1959 is a mysterious and controversial piece. It will be offered at auction on June 2.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for May 20, 2019 — Collector similarities: Recent Star Wars action figure offerings by Hasbro Pulse ended in quick sellouts and angry comments familiar to coin collectors.

4. The ‘hidden costs’ of striking the Lincoln cent: Is there a hidden cost behind the continued production of the cent? Some climate scientists think so.

3. War in the Pacific silver 5-ounce coin sales start June 6: The Uncirculated 2019-P War in the Pacific National Historical Park 5-ounce silver coin will be offered by the Mint beginning at noon ET.

2. U.S. Mint suspends Mutilated Coin Redemption Program: Pending the development of additional safeguards for its Mutilated Coin Redemption Program, the U.S. Mint has again temporarily suspended it.

1. Controversial 1959-D Lincoln cent ‘mule’ heads to auction: A 1959-D Lincoln cent with the Wheat reverse that was retired in 1958 is headed to auction by Ira and Larry Goldberg.