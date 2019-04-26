Week's Most Read: Coming to circulation near you

A U.S. Mint press operator holds an example of a 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollar illustrating the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Combination of a missing Mint mark and a strong reverse: The 1922-D Lincoln, Missing D, Strong Reverse cent, identified as Die Pair 2, is a tricky coin to both authenticate and grade.

4. Do Seated Liberty dimes sit in your collection?: Our “Inside Coin World” column for the May 6 issue previews the issue’s cover feature about collecting Seated Liberty dimes.

3. Dealer group plans nationwide “coin hunt” in April: Our original coverage of the Great American Coin Hunt continues to draw reader attention as the coins enter circulation.

2. Collectors start finding 2019-W quarters, and some are profiting: The first 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars are being found in circulation and selling for considerable premiums.

1. Monday Morning Brief for April 22, 2019 — Headed to circulation near you: Initiatives by the U.S. Mint and a private coin dealers organization are placing collectible coins into circulation.