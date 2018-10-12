A 1983 bronze transitional error Lincoln cent was discovered in circulation by a Washington, D.C., collector.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are our top five most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Royal Mint celebrates bicentennial of ‘Frankenstein’ with coins: The Royal Mint is celebrating the bicentennial of the publication of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein with a £2 coin offered in multiple versions.

4. 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar tops 25-coin offering: A rarely found Gem Mint State 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded MS-65 with a green CAC sticker realized $117,500 on Sept. 27.

3. 1796 half dollar is textbook example for the VG grade: AVG-10 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollar is a textbook representative for the grade and realized $40,800 at the Stack’s Bowers ANA auctions.

2. Mint nixes production of 2018 American Eagle palladium bullion coins: No American Eagle palladium bullion coins will be struck and issued by the U.S. Mint in 2018, bureau officials announced Sept. 27.

1. Collector finds rare bronze 1983 Lincoln cent in circulation: ANACS has authenticated and graded a bronze 1983 Lincoln cent transitional error that a collector found in September in a box of rolled cents.

