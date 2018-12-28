Week's Most Read: Collector to sell 1943 copper cent
- Published: Dec 28, 2018, 4 AM
Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Week’s Most Read — Top-grade Kennedy half dollar with a big price: Last week’s column, about a 1967 Special Mint set MS-69 Kennedy half dollar, was one of this past week’s most-read articles.
4. Children of Apollo 11 astronauts in awe of commemorative coins: Three children of the manned lunar mission in 1969 struck silver dollars commemorating the historic event.
3. Inside Coin World — What is ‘eye appeal,’ and why is it important?: In a preview of the January monthly issue, we look at its cover feature on why eye appeal is so important to coins.
2. Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 24, 2018 — How did my 2018 predictions fare?: A year ago, I made several predictions about 2018 and promised to revisit them at the end of the year to see how well I did at prognostication.
1. Collector found 1943 ‘copper cent’ in circulation in 1947; now it’s time to sell: A 1943 Lincoln bronze cent that has been with a collector since he discovered it in 1947 is one of the highlights of Heritage’s Jan. 10 Platinum Night auction.
