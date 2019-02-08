Week's Most Read: Coin hunt tops list for second week

A map shows the locations of many dealers participating in the Great American Coin Hunt, set for April 21 to 27 during National Coin Week.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 1915-D Lincoln cent graded MS-67 red is the finest of its kind: The finest-certified 1915-D Lincoln cent, graded MS-67 red by PCGS, sold for $43,200 at Heritage’s Jan. 10 Platinum Night auction.

4. Anderson Collection to end ‘over the rainbow’ (Rainbow notes, that is): A complete type collection of Series 1869 “Rainbow” legal tender notes will highlight the upcoming Anderson Collection library.

3. Planchet supply, press driving shipping delays for Apollo 11 5-ounce coin: A shortage of planchets and the need to share a single press create delay in shipping some Apollo 11 5-ounce silver dollars.

2. Apollo 11 half dollar set packaging contains factual error: The packaging for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Half Dollar set contains a factual error concerning the designers of the Kennedy half dollar.

1. Dealer group plans nationwide ‘coin hunt’ in April: The Great American Coin Hunt, set for April, will see collectible coins placed into circulation. The news tops our “most-read” list for the second week in a row.