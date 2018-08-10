The 50th anniversary of the worldwide introduction of the Big Mac sandwich is being celebrated by McDonald’s Corp. with a series of five tokens, one for each decade.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 6, 2018: A bad design decision: In rushing to produce an obverse design for the 2018 American Innovation dollar, U.S. Mint officials took an unfortunate shortcut.

4. Chinese online firm offering counterfeit holder “starter kits”: A Chinese online distributor of counterfeit U.S. coins is now offering “starter kits” of counterfeit Professional Coin Grading Service holders with fake grading labels.

3. Secret Service stages raids in Peru to shut down counterfeiting operation: Peru is the world’s number one producer of counterfeit American currency says the U.S. Secret Service, which participated in a raid in Lima July 20.

2. CCAC disgusted with American Innovation $1 coin designs for 2018: In a July 31 teleconference, Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee members expressed disgust with the reverse designs for the 2018 American Innovation dollar.

1. McDonald’s celebrates Big Mac 50th anniversary with token promotion: As part of its 50th anniversary promotion of the introduction of the Big Mac sandwich, McDonald’s Corp. is distributing a five-piece set of tokens.

Inside Coin World: An Ohio undertaker’s clever advertising note Content found only in the Aug. 20 Coin World: undertakers’ advertising note, alternative theory for clashmarks on cent, and giant coins found on bank buildings.

