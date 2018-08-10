Week's Most Read: Buy a Big Mac, get a token
- Published: Aug 10, 2018, 4 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 6, 2018: A bad design decision: In rushing to produce an obverse design for the 2018 American Innovation dollar, U.S. Mint officials took an unfortunate shortcut.
4. Chinese online firm offering counterfeit holder “starter kits”: A Chinese online distributor of counterfeit U.S. coins is now offering “starter kits” of counterfeit Professional Coin Grading Service holders with fake grading labels.
3. Secret Service stages raids in Peru to shut down counterfeiting operation: Peru is the world’s number one producer of counterfeit American currency says the U.S. Secret Service, which participated in a raid in Lima July 20.
2. CCAC disgusted with American Innovation $1 coin designs for 2018: In a July 31 teleconference, Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee members expressed disgust with the reverse designs for the 2018 American Innovation dollar.
1. McDonald’s celebrates Big Mac 50th anniversary with token promotion: As part of its 50th anniversary promotion of the introduction of the Big Mac sandwich, McDonald’s Corp. is distributing a five-piece set of tokens.
Inside Coin World: An Ohio undertaker’s clever advertising note Content found only in the Aug. 20 Coin World: undertakers’ advertising note, alternative theory for clashmarks on cent, and giant coins found on bank buildings.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio