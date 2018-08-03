Week's Most Read: briefing on the Innovation dollars

The obverse of the inaugural 2018 American Innovation $1 coin is to feature a rendition of the Statue of Liberty, but not precisely this design, used as the common reverse for the Presidential $1 Coin series from 2007 through 2016.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Bonded 1982 Lincoln cents among ‘biggest’ lots in Stack’s Bowers ANA auction: Stack’s Bowers Galleries will host its Rarities Night auction on Aug. 15, with a massive clump of 17 bonded 1982 Lincoln cents offered.

4. Will the United States get square 2022 Baseball Integration coins?: Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate seeks square coins that would commemorate the 75th anniversary of the racial integration of Major League Baseball.

3. Silver Reverse Proof set’s sales top 50 percent in 24 hours: First-day sales July 23 by the United States Mint for the San Francisco Mint 2018 Silver Reverse Proof set reached 106,108 sets.

2. Trump signs American Innovation dollars legislation into law: President Trump signed into law the American Innovation $1 Coin Act on July 20.

1. Monday Morning Brief for July 30, 2018: New dollar coins, again: Whether or not they want them, collectors are going to be offered 57 new coins honoring American innovation.