5. Grade makes 1923-S Walking Liberty half dollar a condition rarity: A 1923-S Walking Liberty half dollar in a green label MS-66 PCGS holder and bearing a green CAC sticker brought $27,812.25 at a July 29 auction.

4. Congressional gold medal bill for cruiser passes Senate: Legislation seeking a congressional gold medal to honor the crew of the USS Indianapolis was passed Aug. 1 by the U.S. Senate.



3. A ‘thonsand’ dollar Series 1882 gold certificate?: For over 130 years, what may be the most significant spelling error to appear on a piece of U.S. paper currency produced by the BEP was missed.

2. Perth Mint honors a remarkable reptile, in gold: A 2019 $100 coin for Niue featuring the green tree python is the sixth in gold in the series titled Australia’s Remarkable Reptiles.

1. McDonald’s celebrates Big Mac 50th anniversary with token promotion: For the second week in a row, our Aug. 2 article about McDonald’s Big Mac token promotion was the most-read story.