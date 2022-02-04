Week's Most Read: American Women quarters circulating

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint seeking new vendor for ordering and fulfillment?: The Mint issued a request for information Feb. 2 seeking vendors for a multi-year contract to handle its order fulfillment, website and customer service call center.

4. American Women Silver Quarters Proof set on sale March 29: The five-coin 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver Proof set will be offered by the U.S. Mint for $73, beginning at noon Eastern Time March 29, with no product limit or order limit.

3. 2022 American Eagle silver $1 enrollments filled for two offers: Enrollment limits for the Proof 2022-S American Eagle silver dollars and Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollars have been reached.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 7, 2022 -- More public input?: Our editorial asking whether the public should have more input into the selection of U.S. coinage designs struck a nerve with readers.

1. Distribution begins for new American Women 2022 quarters: Although the article is nearly a month old, news that the Mint has shipped the first American Woman quarter dollar to the Federal Reserve tops our list this week.