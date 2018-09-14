Sales of the Proof 2018-W American Eagle palladium coin ended in about five minutes after the Mint sold out most of the edition.

5. 1949 full-step 5¢ coin with opulent rainbows bests own recent price: A colorful 1949-D Jefferson 5-cent piece graded MS-67 full steps realized $6,000 in August.

4. MS-66 red 1874 Indian Head cent soars to nearly $23,000: The 1874 Indian Head cent is not rare and it has a high mintage. One recently sold for $22,800.

3. Federal Reserve policy from 2017 requires return of Mint errors: The 12 Federal Reserve Banks and their branches are required to return to the U.S. Mint any error coins.

2. ‘Common’ 1949 Roosevelt dime brings an uncommon price: The 1949 Roosevelt dime is a common coin, so why did someone pay $13,200 for one offered in a recent auction?

1. Sales of American Eagle palladium coin took five minutes to end: Sales of the Proof 2018-W American Eagle palladium coin ended in about five minutes after the Mint sold out most of the edition.

