Week's Most Read: 2021 Mint products stay popular

The 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar carries the final design in the 56-coin America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Carson City Mint press strikes silver medal: The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency utilized Coin Press #1 to make silver medals being used to raise funds for educational programs

4. Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 14, 2020: Preparing for a look back: The end of a calendar year becomes the time to provide a retrospective of events and a review of 2020 is considered.

3. Massive bill affecting circulating coins to 2030 still stalled in the Senate: Sent to the Senate nearly three months ago, the House-passed bill regarding circulating coins and medals extending to 2030 has not moved.

2. First day of Limited Edition Silver Proof set sales at 33,000: The eight-coin Limited Edition Silver Proof set offered by the U.S. Mint had over two-thirds of the available products sold on the first day.

1. Mint reveals product release schedule for early 2021:The U.S. Mint schedule of product releases from January through March 2021 starts with a Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar.

