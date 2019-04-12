A U.S. Mint press operator holds an example of a 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollar illustrating the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Surprises galore in 44-page GAO report on coins and notes: The report makes recommendations on who should have authority over U.S. coinage compositions.

4. Police probe $2 million theft that includes 1894-S Barber dime: Police in Colorado are investigating the theft of three numismatic rarities with a combined value of nearly $2.1 million, including an 1894-S Barber dime.

3. Violet and blue Matte Proof 1914 Lincoln cent realizes $6,000: An electric blue and amethyst Matte Proof 1914 Lincoln cent graded PCGS Proof 67 “brown” sold for $6,000 on March 14.

2. Mint sells all Lowell National Historical Park 5-ounce bullion coins: During the first week of sales, the U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers bought all 80,000 bullion coins offered.

1. Mint striking 2019-W quarter dollars for circulation: Two million coins each of all five 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars are being struck for release into general circulation for the public to locate.