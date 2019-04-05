The West Point Mint is striking 2 million examples of each of the 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars for release into circulation as part of the U.S. Mint's initiative for a circulating collectible.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Double-struck Franklin half dollar is twice the fun: A double-struck 1959-D Franklin half dollar sold for $15,600 in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ recent Baltimore Expo auction.

4. Designer shares details of Federal Reserve note design: Brian Thompson, the first African-American designer of an issued piece of U.S. paper currency, is the subject of a recent interview at Quartz.

3. Surprises galore in 44-page GAO report on coins and notes: A March 21 report from the GAO recommends that the Treasury Department be given more authority over coinage compositions.

2. U.S. Mint accepting returns of Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents: Customers disappointed with the quality of the Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent can return the products for replacement.

1. 2019-W quarter dollars are headed to circulation: Two million coins each of all five 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars are being struck for release into general circulation, for the public to locate in commerce.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter