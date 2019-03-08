Week's Most Read: 2019-W Lincoln cents struck
5. Shipwreck ‘strangeling’ dime’s tale not yet finished: An overstruck Seated Liberty dime found at the SS Central America wreck site appears to have struck with false quarter dollar dies.
4. U.S. Mint temporarily suspends American Eagle silver bullion coin sales: The U.S. Mint suspended sales Feb. 21 of American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins due to a depleted inventory.
3. Copper 1943 Lincoln cent out of public view resurfaces: A bronze 1943 Lincoln cent discovered in 1976 and first authenticated in 1976, but that has largely been out of the public eye since, has resurfaced.
2. Monday Morning Brief for March 4, 2019: Fifty years ago, Eva Adams, director of the Bureau of the Mint, received an unpleasant visit from a presidential aide who told her she had to resign.
1. U.S. Mint offering West Point Mint cents as numismatic premiums: The West Point Mint is striking 2019-W Lincoln cents in three finishes for inclusion as premiums for three annual numismatic coin sets.
