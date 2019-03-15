Week's Most Read: 2019-W cents sold at face value
5. No magnification needed for early half eagle overdate: Stack’s Bowers offered a Mint State 61 1797/5 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $5 half eagle at its Feb. 28 Baltimore Rarities Night auction.
4. President George H.W. Bush could get a Presidential dollar: Congress is considering legislation that, if approved, would resurrect the Presidential and First Spouse coin programs for George and Barbara Bush.
3. Platinum American Eagle bullion coin sales inching toward sellout: Nearly three-fourths of the maximum 40,000 2019 platinum American Eagle bullion coins were recorded sold by the U.S. Mint.
2. Monday Morning Brief for March 11, 2019 — It takes a visionary: One visionary is seeking the introduction of a $3 Federal Reserve note depicting Togo, a hero dog, despite running up against tradition and bureaucracy.
1. Mint inadvertently sells individual 2019-W Lincoln cents, at face value: A total of 91 lucky U.S. Mint customers on March 3 and 4 were able to successfully order 921 individual Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents at face value.
