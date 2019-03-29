Collectors have begun receiving their 2019 Proof sets and the Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents included as an added premium.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Inside Coin World — Nearly all U.S. coins series are threatened by counterfeiters: We recap a column in which Michael Fahey warns that virtually every U.S. coin series is at risk of being counterfeited in China.

4. Monday Morning Brief for March 25, 2019 — Researcher uncovers lost knowledge: A unique 1847 $500 Treasury note sold at auction in 2016 for $199,750 is shown to be a contemporary circulating counterfeit.

3. Künker identifies coin missing from institution since 1945: A gold coin missing since World War II was returned to its home in Germany recently after an auction house dug deeper into its history.

2. U.S. Mint mistakenly reports wrong platinum American Eagle design picks by panel: The U.S. Mint provided Coin World with wrong information and images regarding the 2021 through 2025 Proof American Eagle platinum coins.

1. Week’s Most Read — Mint states that 2019-W cent packaging is ‘safe’: Last week’s installment of this column becomes the most-read article of the week, and it is about the 2019-W Lincoln cents.