Week's Most Read: 2018 doubled die cent draws readers
- Published: Dec 14, 2018, 5 AM
Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Inside Coin World — Finally, a doubled die on a 2018 Lincoln cent: The original article that was the previous week’s most-read article still attracts reader attention.
4. 2018 American Innovation $1 Coin Program goes on sale Dec. 14: The introductory coin for the American Innovation $1 coin program goes on sale Dec. 14 at noon Eastern Time.
3. Eighteenth double-denomination mule error coin surfaces: The number of publicly known examples of $1.25 mule error coins has risen to 18, with a new coin headed to auction.
2. U.S. Mint announces availability for 2019 bullion coins: The U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers can place orders for 2019 American Eagle and American Buffalo bullion coins beginning Jan. 7.
1. First doubled die variety for a 2018 Lincoln cent: The Dec. 7 Week’s Most Read article, about the previous week’s most-read article about a 2018 Lincoln, Doubled Die cent, vaults to the top.
