Design changes to the obverse of the 1979-P Anthony dollar led to two distinct subtypes: the more common Narrow Rim variant, seen to the left, and the scarcer Wide Rim design, seen to the right.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 2018-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin goes on sale at Mint July 12: The Uncirculated 2018-W American Eagle $50 coin was limited to a maximum 10,000 coins when it went on sale July 12.

4. BEP offers Lucky Panda $2 note set in its Lucky Money Collection: The $2 Lucky Panda product, the newest addition to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Lucky Money Collection, went on sale July 10.

3. Legislation seeks commems to mark Carson City Mint’s 150th anniversary in 2020: Legislation has been introduced seeking gold and silver commemorative coins to mark the 150th anniversary in 2020 of the Carson City Mint.

2. Second 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar pattern discovered: NGC certified only the second known example of the Judd 1989 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar pattern that was previously misattributed as a regular issue 1916 quarter dollar.

1. Inside Coin World: 1979-P Anthony, Wide Rim dollar is scarce: A preview of print-exclusive content, including a “Readers Ask” column about a scarce Anthony dollar, drew the most reader views.

