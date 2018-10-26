An imposing error from the Walter Collection was a 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar struck on a planchet intended for a Washington quarter dollar.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Harlan J. Berk launches sticker program for ancient coins: Harlan J. Berk Ltd. has announced a new program to apply verification and guarantee stickers to holders of ancient coins the firm sells.

Inside Coin World: Jefferson 5-cent coin turns 80: Our Cover Feature this month focuses on 80 years of the Jefferson 5-cent coin, while our World Coins and Paper Money features focus on festivals and value-added notes.

4. Toddler, more than a thousand dollars in cash and a shredder: A precocious 2-year-old turned a family’s carefully saved $1,060 into shredded currency, but the BEP should be able to restore it.

3. Rare Gold Rush counterstamp on an 1857-S Coronet $20 double eagle: An 1857-S Coronet double eagle carrying the counterstamp of a prominent Sacramento pharmacist will be offered by Heritage.

2. How could a common 1958 Franklin half dollar sell for $129,500?: A 1958 Franklin half dollar graded MS-67+ full bell lines by PCGS sold for $129,500 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency 28 sale in Las Vegas.

1. 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar struck on quarter dollar planchet: An imposing 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar struck on a planchet intended for a Washington quarter dollar sold for $16,200 recently.

