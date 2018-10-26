Week's Most Read: 1942 half dollar on quarter blank
- Published: Oct 26, 2018, 5 AM
Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Harlan J. Berk launches sticker program for ancient coins: Harlan J. Berk Ltd. has announced a new program to apply verification and guarantee stickers to holders of ancient coins the firm sells.
Inside Coin World: Jefferson 5-cent coin turns 80: Our Cover Feature this month focuses on 80 years of the Jefferson 5-cent coin, while our World Coins and Paper Money features focus on festivals and value-added notes.
4. Toddler, more than a thousand dollars in cash and a shredder: A precocious 2-year-old turned a family’s carefully saved $1,060 into shredded currency, but the BEP should be able to restore it.
3. Rare Gold Rush counterstamp on an 1857-S Coronet $20 double eagle: An 1857-S Coronet double eagle carrying the counterstamp of a prominent Sacramento pharmacist will be offered by Heritage.
2. How could a common 1958 Franklin half dollar sell for $129,500?: A 1958 Franklin half dollar graded MS-67+ full bell lines by PCGS sold for $129,500 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency 28 sale in Las Vegas.
1. 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar struck on quarter dollar planchet: An imposing 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar struck on a planchet intended for a Washington quarter dollar sold for $16,200 recently.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes