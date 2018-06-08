Week's most read: 1933 double eagle in Mint custody
- Published: Jun 8, 2018, 6 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. 1897-O Morgan dollar in MS-66 soars past its estimate at Sotheby’s sale: An 1897-O Morgan dollar graded MS-66 with a green CAC sticker sold for $262,500 at Sotheby’s auction of the Ralph and Lois Stone Collection.
4. Inside Coin World: What 1848 large cent is always fake?: One variety of 1848 Coronet cent is always counterfeit. It sells for thousands of dollars while genuine 1848 cents can be bought for $24.
3. Monday Morning Brief for June 4, 2018: Another 1933 double eagle: We expected another new chapter in the saga of the 1933 double eagles, but not so soon after the last chapter was written.
2. Morgan dollars continue to thrive in U.S. marketplace: Morgan dollars continue to be a popular series for collectors and the marketplace.
1. Why the Mint isn’t seeking that 1933 gold $20 double eagle: About that 1933 double eagle that Mint officials know the location of but weren’t seeking to recover: It’s already in the U.S. Mint’s possession.
