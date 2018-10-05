Week's Most Read: 1856 Flying eagle cent in VG-10

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are our top five most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Inside Coin World: Junk boxes offer a lot for a little: Almost every dealer has a junk box filled with inexpensive coins. Don’t pass up an opportunity to search them.

4. Advocate offers 3-D plans to make your own Tubman stamp: A New York City man offers anyone with access to a printer a program to reproduce a stamp with Harriet Tubman’s portrait to be used on $20 notes.

3. The high estimate for this book was $915; it realized $324,201 instead: A Waterlow & Sons specimen book had a high estimate of $915. Its contents drove the price to $268,000 in an August auction.

2. 2019 American Liberty silver medals to be 2.5 ounces in .999 fine: The 2019 American Liberty silver medals will get a boost in weight, from 1 ounce to 2.5 ounces.

1. 1856 Flying Eagle cent in VG-10 offers value above a VG-8 coin: A handsome 1856 Flying Eagle cent graded Very Good 10 brought $9,000 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Rarities Night ANA auction on Aug. 15.

