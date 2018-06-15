A hoard of 16,000 Morgan dollars had been stored in 1,000-coin bags in a New York City bank since 1964.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Artist reimagines U.S. paper money with new, innovative designs: An art project to redesign Federal Reserve notes by Andrey Avgust is now part of an online exhibit at Yanko Design.

4. U.S. Mint announces summer release dates for numismatic products: The United States Mint June 4 announced release dates for several numismatic products, including some first-time issues.

3. U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle half-ounce gold bullion coins stall: In May, for the fourth consecutive month, the American Eagle half-ounce gold $25 bullion coin failed to find a buyer among the Mint's authorized purchasers.

2. Monday Morning Brief for June 11, 2018: Disposable coins a concern: A lot of people stop to pick up loose change that they find in parking lots. What does the prevalence of such finds say about those who consider coins disposable?

1. Hoard of 16,000 Morgan silver dollars to be graded, marketed: A hoard of 16,000 Morgan dollars stored in canvas bags in a bank vault since their purchase in 1964 from the Treasury stockpile is coming to market.

Inside Coin World: Mint’s heritage assets are slowly coming to light Some of the U.S. Mint’s greatest treasures, its “heritage assets,” are slowly coming out of the vaults and into the open for collectors to marvel over.

