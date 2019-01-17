U.S. Mint officials have announced household limits for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins when they go on sale Jan. 24.

Each week, we publish at our website content selected from the print issue of the week’s Coin World and content written just for our online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from this past week, in reverse order:

5. Inside Coin World: It looks like a cent (a lot, actually) but it isn’t. Our invitation to read the Jan. 28 print or digital issue of Coin World focused on a column that reveals Indian Head cents that aren’t.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 24, 2019: Making hard decisions as a show runner.The people who run coin shows and conventions face unenviable challenges that can lead to unpopular decisions.

3. PNG states: Fundamentals for gold in 2019 never looked better.“Gold is starting 2019 with increasing price support and growing demand,” says dealer Barry Stuppler, president of the Accredited Precious Metals Dealers.

2. A 1985-D Washington quarter isn’t rare, so why did one sell for $3,775? A typical 1985-D Washington quarter dollar in MS-66 might sell for $21. An MS-67+ example can reach a much different level.

1. U.S. Mint establishes household limits for Apollo 11 coin sales.U.S. Mint officials have revealed household limits for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins, which go on sale starting Jan. 24.

