Week's Most Read: Zanzibar notes shine in Dallas

A Zanzibar Government 20-rupee color trial specimen of Jan. 1, 1908, sold for $72,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Dallas auction on April 23.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Lincoln cents from the Duckor collection shine at Heritage auction: Stellar examples of Lincoln cents from 1909 to 1933 met strong bidding in auction transferred from show.

4. Market Analysis: Collector interest high in West Point quarter dollars: Auctions reveal sustained collector interest in the Mint's 2019-W circulating collectible initiative.

3. Federal Reserve shipping old style $100 notes: Banks receive mixed bundles of $100 notes, including Series 1996 through 2006A, sent to meet increased cash demand.

2. Mint details Philadelphia output of 2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins: Assisting West Point Mint, Philadelphia Mint coins 240,000 pieces, identical but for shipping label.

1. Zanzibar bank notes dominate in Dallas Heritage auction: Considered rare to scarce, these notes tend to rise to the top when offered for sale at auction.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter