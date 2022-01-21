Week's Most Read: Watch for new quarters

The five-coin 2022-S American Women Quarters Proof set will be offered by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 10.

The release of the 2022 Maya Angelou quarter dollar, the first in the new American Women quarters program, is garnering a lot of attention in the general media, and that is a good thing for collecting.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Recognizable variety is better struck: A well-struck Newman X-8 1787 Fugio cent with a prominent obverse die break was sold by Stack's Bowers Galleries for $1,500.

4. Market Analysis: Error coins sold at Heritage auction: Errors were the focus of an early January Heritage auction, led by an 1864 Shield, Large Motto 2-cent coin that brought $45,600.

3. Euro nations unveil designs for 2022 €2 coin: New jointly issued €2 coin design recognizing the Erasmus Program's 35th anniversary will carry identifiers of the 19 issuing countries, some unique to the issuer.

2. Five-coin Proof set due for 2022 American Women quarters: Feb. 10 will be the date of release for a five-coin 2022-S American Women Quarters Proof set with no limits in ordering.

1. Distribution begins for new American Women 2022 quarters: The U.S. Mint has begun sending the first 2022 American Women quarters from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints for distribution by the Federal Reserve.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter