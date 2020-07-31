Week's Most Read: Variety of attractions

Even in low grades, the 1919 Winged Liberty head Doubled Die Obverse dime is seldom seen.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2020-W Salt River Bay quarter release delayed: Due to work stoppages in tandem with the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Mint announces a delay in releasing the 2020-W Salt River Bay quarters.

4. Monday Morning Brief for July 27, 2020: New challenges for grading services: When the colorized National Basketball Hall of Fame coins make their way to graders, what will be important considerations in grading?

3. Uncut sheets from H.V. Speelman in Heritage auction: Previously sold only as a single lot, uncut sheets from H.V. Speelman will be offered as individual lots in the upcoming Heritage Platinum Night paper money auction.

2. Retailers react to coin shortage as Mint increases production: The U.S. Mint has increased production and officials have formed a task force while retailers at the consumer end of a coin shortage face policy changes.

1. Market Analysis: 1919 DDO dimes are still very rare: Discovered just a few years previous, the 1919 Winged Liberty Head dime with a prominent doubled die obverse is still an uncommon sight, even in low grade.

