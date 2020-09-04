Week's Most Read: Upcoming U.S. Mint product releases revealed

Products like the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar are among those scheduled for sale this year.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Colorization contract suggests possibility of more colorful coins, medals:The pact between the U.S. Mint and a Massachusetts firm to colorize Basketball Hall of Fame coins allows future projects.

4. American Eagle palladium coin sales to begin in September: Limited to an issue of 10,000 coins, the Uncirculated 2020-W palladium coin will become available to Mint customers on September 24.

3. Second-finest known 1884-CC eagle found in bullion coin submission: An 1884-CC Coronet gold $10 eagle among 14 coins submitted for assessment in Paris is now the second-finest graded example.

2. Gold coin hoard found in Israel by two students: A pair of students assisting in an archaeological project in Israel found over 400 Abbasid gold coins or pieces of coins from the ninth century.

1. U.S. Mint updates numismatic product schedule through November:The United States Mint has updated release dates through November for products to be offered this year.

