Week's Most Read: Upcoming Proof Buffalo sale

The Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin goes on sale from the United States Mint on May 13.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Rare Chinese note highlights April 5 Hong Kong auction: The "Black Dragon" 1-yuan note considered to be the holy grail of provincial Chinese currency is being sold in an April auction.

4. 2021 Silver Proof set sales open April 22: This year's Silver Proof set goes on sale in April, but it has fewer coins for the same price as the increased price of the 2020 set, a setup sure to draw customer ire.

3. Mint seeks ideas for about 20 quarter issues honoring historic women: The bureau requests suggestions for subjects to feature on the planned quarter dollar short series to honor remarkable women in U.S. history.

2. Week's Most Read: Common dimes and Mint prices: Interest stayed high in the common dimes being sold online as rarities, as well as what is in store at the checkout for buyers of Mint products.

1. Proof 2021-W American Buffalo sales start May 13: Retail pricing won't be posted until the week of the May 13 offering, but the Mint has placed no limits on sales of the Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold coins.

