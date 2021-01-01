Week's Most Read: Upcoming Mint products draw attention

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale from the United States Mint on Jan. 7.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 28, 2020: The battle continues: The issue of counterfeiting continues to be very real in the numismatic world and efforts stay strong to stop the activity.

4. Congress approves design centennial 2021 silver dollars: The 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act has legislative approval for creation of modern Morgan and Peace silver dollars.

3. Redesign bill back to House after Senate amendment: A Senate amendment needs House approval before a bill advocating coin redesigns can proceed to further and final action.

2. Ohio artist makes 'poor man's V75' American Eagle replica: Following the rules in good humor led to creation of a rough replica of the highly popular silver American Eagle with a V75 privy mark.

1. Annual sets among first 2021 U.S. Mint products to go on sale: The U.S. Mint schedule of product releases opens with annual sets, to be offered within the first week of the new year.

