Week's Most Read: Upcoming Mint product sales

The U.S. Mint will begin offering the three-coin Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar set Feb. 19.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 8, 2021: Pandemic, Year 2 begins: Adapting to pandemic-related conditions challenges the numismatic community, so when will things return to normal?

4. 2021 Native American dollar coin reverse approved: The design for the reverse of the 2021 Native American coin focuses on Native Americans' military service in support of the country.

3. Demand for bullion products forces retailers to suspend some silver sales: Market speculation sparked a run on precious metals products and led some retailers to limit sales to assure delivery.

2. Silver Proof 2021-W American Eagle on sale Feb. 11: While originally scheduled among the first offerings of 2021, sales of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar now open Feb. 11.

1. Feb. 19 is on sale date for Tuskegee Airmen quarters set: The three-coin set of the final America the Beautiful quarter dollar features coins from three different Mints and two finishes.

