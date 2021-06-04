Week's Most Read: Upcoming Hobo nickel auction

Heritage anticipates a record price for this two-sided Hobo nickel by legendary carver Bo Hughes, among the most ambitious of his works, when it is offered as part of the Chris Dempsey collection.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. American Eagle set for release on Oct. 7: Customers who wish to purchase the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold $50 coin with anti-counterfeiting devices can do so on Oct. 7.

4. Federal Reserve limits its customers' coin orders as Mint works to meet demand: Coin orders from depository institutions are increasing for quarter dollars and dimes, and the Fed is parceling out its supply.

3. Global officials seize numerous counterfeit notes in May: Thousands of counterfeit notes were found by authorities in the United States and Europe in the month of May in separate investigations.

2. Available privy-marked 2021 Morgan dollars sell in minutes: In what has become the norm, it took mere minutes for the supply of privy-marked 2021 Morgan dollars to sell out on May 24.

1. Heritage offers Dempsey Collection of Hobo nickels: Top examples of Hobo nickels from the Dempsey Collection are expected to bring high return as they go to auction in a June 18 Heritage sale.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter