Week's Most Read: Upcoming Buffalo sales

The U.S. Mint has yet to specify a release date for the Proof 2022-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Sally Ride coins next in American Women program: Dr. Sally Ride is the next subject featured in the American Women quarter dollars series, with bags and rolls to become available in March.

4. Portrait differences found on recent $2 notes: A paper money collector in Puerto Rico discovered a difference in the portraiture of Thomas Jefferson, with a lighter and a darker version found among Series 2013 notes.

3. Monday Morning Brief: Russia invades Ukraine: Past invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russian forces led to numismatic issues celebrating the event and one wonders if the 2022 action will have the same result.

2. Some Purple Heart coin pre-order sales are underway: Most of the single-coin product offerings for the 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative coins are on sale at introductory pricing.

1. American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coins to go on sale soon: The Proof 2022-W American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin will be offered later this year with no mintage limit and no household order restrictions.

