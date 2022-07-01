Week's Most Read: Uncirculated Coin set coming soon

The 2022 Uncirculated Coin set contains 20 coins, 10 apiece from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: An otherwise very costly 1824 half eagle: The 1824 Capped Head half eagle seldom comes to market, meaning that even a damaged lower grade coin can still prove to be an attraction.

4. 2000-D dollar-quarter mule certified by PCGS: A double-denomination mule error from 2000 with the obverse of a Sacagawea dollar and reverse of a South Carolina State quarter has been authenticated.

3. Biden appoints Malerba as new treasurer of the U.S.: Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, lifetime chief of the Mohegan tribe, has been appointed by President Joe Biden as the next U.S. treasurer.

2. Senate confirms Gibson for five-year term as Mint director: Nearly six months after being nominated, Ventris C. Gibson has been approved by the U.S. Senate for a five-year term as the 40th Mint director.

1. 2022 Uncirculated Coin set on sale July 12: Sales of the 20-coin Uncirculated Coin set with 10 products from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints will go on sale without household order limits.

