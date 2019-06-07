Week’s Most Read: Two versions of Pride of Two Nations set

Our coverage of the Pride of Two Nations Limited Edition Two-Coin set, issued jointly by the United States Mint and Royal Canadian Mint, caught reader attention last week, making it our most-read article.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. What makes a 1962 Washington quarter worth $5,400?: A beautifully toned 1962 Washington quarter dollar brought $5,400 on June 7 in a Heritage auction.

4. Monday Morning Brief for July 1, 2019: Shortly after we previewed the upcoming auction appearance of a Proof 1818 Capped Bust half dollar, it was withdrawn from the sale.

3. Monday Morning Brief for June 24, 2019: Mint partnerships like those between the United States Mint and the Royal Canadian and Royal Australian Mints are beneficial.

2. Inside Coin World — Three 1909 Barber quarters: The “Coin Values Spotlight” article about 1909 Barber quarter dollars was among the content excusive to the July 15 issue.

1. Pride of Two Nations set packaged in two version: The Pride of Two Nations two-coin set is being offered in two packaging versions containing the same U.S. and Canadian coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter