Week’s Most Read: Third 2019-W quarters entering circulation

The 2019-W War in the Pacific quarter dollars have entered circulation, news that drew reader attention and made our initial coverage the “most-read” article of the week.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Controversial 1959-D cent ‘mule’ heads to auction: Our initial news coverage about a controversial 1959-D Lincoln cent with the Wheat reverse last used in 1958 continues to draw reader attention.

4. Week’s Most Read — costs still rising for U.S. coins: Last week’s “most-read” article continues to draw attention from readers as the costs of producing and distributing circulating keep rising.

3. U.S. Mint reports experimental metal findings: The U.S. Mint’s latest biennial report to Congress on its research into alternative compositions for circulating coins includes potentially seamless options of manganese, copper and nickel.

2. Monday Morning Brief for June 10, 2019: Forty years ago, in the June 27, 1979, Coin World, the Letters to the Editor page carried comments from readers on the impending July release of the new Anthony dollar.

1. War in Pacific West Point Mint quarters circulating: The 2019-W War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollars were shipped to designated distribution points nationwide in the weeks leading up to their June 3 general circulation issue.

