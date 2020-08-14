Week's Most Read: The Mint's message

The nation is experiencing a coin circulation problem, not a coin shortage, although the Mint is also increasing production, says U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder, in a public service announcement viewable on YouTube.

5. Rare silver penny from the 12th century in September auction: A metal detectorist discovered a 900-year-old silver penny on a recent expedition and that coin will be offered at a Dix Noonan Webb auction.

4. Bob R. Simpson's patterns included in September Heritage sale: Texas energy executive Bob R. Simpson will be selling a selection of his extensive collection of pattern coins in September.

3. Royal Mint releases Mayflower anniversary £2 coins: To commemorate the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower to the New World, a special £2 coin has been released by the Royal Mint.

2. Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle sells out, again: A small number of surplus Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagles were offered by the U.S. Mint, but sold out before most customers got the word.

1. U.S. Mint releases public service announcement on coin shortage: The coin shortage is not a result of decreased production, but attributed to slowed circulation and the Mint tells the public how to help.

