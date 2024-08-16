Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Historic gold ingot in Aug. 18 GreatCollections sale: GreatCollections will offer a gold ingot that is connected to Imperial Russia and dated 1919 with the appeal of an important historic connection.

4. Bank of Canada surveys trends of cash use in nation: Electronic payments are becoming more frequent but cash use is still strong in Canada according to a recent survey of consumer habits.

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3. August release date set for 2024 Uncirculated Coin set: The Uncirculated Coin set for 2024 will feature 10 coins from Denver and 10 coins from Philadelphia when released by the U.S. Mint in late August.

2. Market Analysis: Proof 1833 Classic Head half cent: High graded duplicate selections from the Dell Loy Hansen Collection are being offered during the Red Carpet Rarities sales by DLRC.

1. Kentucky dealers caught in ongoing tug of war: Challenges to a law enacted in Kentucky in August have placed business owners in a difficult position on whether to collect sales tax.

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