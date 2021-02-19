Week's Most Read: Taking orders for Mint issues

Two U.S. Mint products featuring the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar went on sale Feb. 11 and became “currently unavailable” within minutes. And within minutes, Mint customers began complaining about what they perceived more of the same from the Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Feb. 19 is on sale date for Tuskegee Airmen quarters set: The three-coin set of the final America the Beautiful quarter dollar features coins from three different Mints and two finishes.

4. BEP Washington facility resumes printing of the $100 Federal Reserve note: After seven years without the $100 Federal Reserve note on its schedule, the Washington BEP facility is printing them again.

3. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 15, 2021: A not-so-great start?: Hopes for a better relationship between the U.S. Mint and its collector customers were dashed as an "unlimited" product shut out customers after three minutes.

2. Bullion coin orders rise at U.S. Mint with silver market activity: Investor interest in late January and early February sparked an increase in sales of silver and gold bullion coins from the U.S. Mint.

1. Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver coin and set popular: It only took three minutes for all available 2021 Congratulations sets to be purchased when the Mint opened sales on Feb. 11

