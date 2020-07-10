Week's Most Read: Taking action on a coin shortage

All images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the production and distribution of U.S. coins throughout general circulation.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week's Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint releases dollar designs for four states in American innovation series: The latest coins in the American Innovation dollars series are revealed, with the coin honoring Connecticut on sale this month.

4. Q. David Bowers sells his collection of Vermont coppers: The collection that inspired a comprehensive guide on the Vermont coppers has been sold by researcher/historian Q. David Bowers.

3. Market Analysis: Sustained demand for 21st century U.S. coins: Though auctions are often dominated by century-old treasures, coins made in the 21st century also find favor with buyers.



2. Circulating coin shortage pushes cent project into 2021: A census of circulating U.S. cents is extended into next year, accomodating coin allocations implemented in response to the COVID-19 economy.

1. Mint, Fed team battle coin shortage brought on by COVID-19 pandemic: Production stoppages and a change in retail buying habits during the COVID-19 pandemic lead officials to assess coin supply.

