Week's Most Read: Staying diligent when buying coins

Two examples of fake Proof 2020-W American Eagle, End of WWII 75th Anniversary silver dollars have been discovered by ICG.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. CFA recommends medal, 2022 quarter dollars: The Commission of Fine Arts took a look at designs for the Merrill's Marauders gold medal and three different 2022 American Women quarter dollars.

4. Western bank gets 2021-D half dollars in non-Mint rolls: A bank in the state of Washington accidentally ordered half dollars instead of quarter dollars and received 2021 coins rolled unlike rolls in numismatic Mint purchases.

3. Mint video addresses current coin 'shortages': The United States Mint is sending a message that increased production will not stem the circulation shortage and calling on citizens to get more coins moving.

2. New American Eagle bullion coins entering market: Authorized purchasers are able to order 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold and silver bullion coins from the U.S. Mint.

1. Week's Most Read: Careful coin buying: Readers are heeding a warning about making purchases, after modern counterfeits were discovered in a purchase transacted through a social media platform.

