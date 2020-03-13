Week's Most Read: Spectacular Proof error coins in auction

While major auctions associated with the March Whitman Baltimore Expo and the April Central States Numismatic Society’s convention have been moved, online auctions are proceeding as scheduled, including Heritage’s April 15 online error coin auction.

5. Second example of error note heading to auction in April: What is only the second known example of the $1 Series 1899 Black Eagle silver certificate engraving error note will be offered by Heritage Auctions April 22 to 25.

4. Week's Most Read: Quarantine on notes from Asia: News that Federal Reserve notes being returned from China are quarantined for seven to 10 days, per orders from the Federal Reserve, topped the news recently.

3. U.S. Mint bumps release date for 2020 Basketball coins: Launch of sales by the U.S. Mint for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins is delayed to April 9, rather than April 4, due to the coronavirus.

2. Don’t microwave your bank notes to sanitize them: South Koreans attempting to decontaminate their bank notes amid the pandemic by popping them into microwaves are finding the results less than satisfactory.

1. Impressive Proof error coins head to auction at Heritage: The firm's April 15 online auction offers an array of spectacular error coins, including a pair of misstruck Kennedy half dollars whose diameters are greater than normal.

