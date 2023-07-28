Week's Most Read: Special 2023 Peace dollars

The collecting community was surprised to learn that some purchasers of the Uncirculated 2023 Peace dollar received one personally struck by the Mint director, with documentation provided.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Two bills seeking Marine Corps coins pass House, Senate: Separate bills to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps with a commemorative coin program have worked through Congress with approval of each measure.

4. American Eagle platinum bullion coin sales soar in June: The sale of American Eagle 1-ounce platinum coins realized a big gain in the month of June with 3,500 reported sold by the United States Mint.

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3. Market Analysis: Overdate 1849 Seated half dime: The 1849/8 Seated Liberty half dime, FS-101 in the "Cherrypickers’ Guide," is visible without magnification. One graded PCGS MS-68 sold for $16,800 by Heritage on May 3.

2. Miles Standish, author and numismatist, dies at 58: The numismatic community was shocked and saddened with the news that prominent numismatist Michael "Miles" Standish had passed away at age 58.

1. Specially struck 2023 Peace dollars randomly shipped: The United States Mint revealed that 200 of the 2023 Peace dollars sent to customers were accompanied by a notification they were struck by the Mint director.

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