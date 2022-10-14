Week's Most Read: Silver Proof set on sale soon

The sale of the eight-coin 2022 Limited Edition Silver Proof set will begin Oct. 26.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Struck from a shattered die: A 1794 Liberty Cap cent in an early cents auction showed evidence of being struck from a shattered die that added to the coin's appeal.

4. Numismatists deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian: Numismatic businesses and personal property took a direct hit when Hurricane Ian arrived in late September to the state of Florida.

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3. Printing of new enhanced $10 note expected in 2026: Raised tactile features are to be among the new elements of the redesigned $10 Federal Reserve note expected to begin circulating in 2026.

2. Bank of England Charles III notes release expected in 2024: New designs are anticipated before the end of 2022, but the Bank of England doesn't foresee notes with King Charles III circulating until 2024.

1. Limited Edition Silver Proof set on sale Oct. 26: Household ordering will be limited to one set when the eight-coin 2022 Limited Edition Silver Proof set becomes available on Oct. 26 for U.S. Mint customers.

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