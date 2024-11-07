Week's Most Read: Silver medal interest

The 2024 .999 fine silver medal replicates the designs of the first U.S. dollar in 1794.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2024 Swiss 25-franc coin inspired by classic design: Switzerland's Proof 2024 25-franc coin combines a classic design from the 1870s with a later denomination that was not used until the 1950s.

4. Market Analysis: Confederate 1861-D gold $1: A gold dollar struck after the Confederate States of America seized control of the Dahlonega Mint was offered by Stack's Bowers.

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3. Proof 1975-S No S dime sells for record price: With over 200 bids and a record-setting winning bid, a Proof 1975-S Roosevelt, No S dime topped $500,000 in its first appearance at auction.

2. CFA sees potential designs for 2026 quarter dollars: The Commission of Fine Arts took a look at the variety of choices presented for possible selections for the multiple 2026 Semiquincentennial quarter dollars planned.

1. Flowing Hair Anniversary medal opening sales brisk: The U.S. Mint marked the 230th anniversary of its creation of the nation's first silver dollar with a limited-edition silver medal that saw brisk first-day sales and a quick sellout.

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