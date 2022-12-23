Week's Most Read: Silver dollar production

Subscriptions for the Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar to be offered to the public in spring 2023 are being accepted by the U.S. Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Subscription option opens at Mint for 2023 half dollars: Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2023 Kennedy half dollars from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints are available for order now by subscription.

4. Salvors claim 2023 recovery effort for SS Pacific treasure: Gold dust and possibly gold coins or bars believed to be on the SS Pacific when it sank in 1875 are expected to be found when a 2023 recovery effort begins.

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3. Market Analysis: Civil War Seated Liberty dollar duo: Two well-toned examples were pleasing to bidders as the Perfection Collection of Proof Seated Liberty dollars was offered by Heritage in October.

2. Week's Most Read: Jefferson Head cent: The 1795 "Jefferson Head" cent that sold in a Stack's Bowers sale for $21,000 led reader interest in the previous week's news that also included movie money and more.

1. Mint opens subscription for 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar: Customers interested in obtaining a 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar can place orders now through subscription, to await a spring delivery.

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