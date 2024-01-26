Week's Most Read: Ship cargo exploration

The RMS “Republic” set sail for the first time in 1903 as the “Columbus,” six years before its sinking off the Massachusetts coast as the “Republic.”

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Commemorative note celebrates Year of the Dragon: The People's Bank of China has begun production of a 20-yuan note that features the Lunar Year of the Dragon that begins in February 2024.

4. Stack's to auction 2023 Trial of the Pyx British coins: A February sale will be conducted by Stack's Bowers to sell the 2022 Royal Mint coins that were used in the 2023 Trial of the Pyx.

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3. Signed certificates randomly placed in Tubman Proof sets: Some customers who purchased the three-coin Harriet Tubman Birth Bicentennial Proof coin set will find certificates from the Mint Director.

2. Royal Mint, U.S. Mint unveil joint project design: After a successful venture in 2021, the Royal Mint and U.S. Mint are again collaborating on designs for coins with a joint expression of each nation's strength.

1. Recovery efforts planned for cargo lost in RMS Republic wreckage: The next step in retrieving the contents of the lost ship RMS Republic consists of an attempt at raising funds for the recovery.

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