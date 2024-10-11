Week's Most Read: Service to be eliminated

This mixed load of mutilated U.S. dimes and quarter dollars was from a commercial vendor and intended for submission to the U.S. Mint for redemption, before the United States Mint suspended its Mutilated Coin Redemption Program on Nov. 2, 2015.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Latvia 2024 silver €5 coin celebrates science of energy: A Proof .999 fine silver €5 coin with gold plating by Latjivas Banka is dedicated to scientists’ persistence in seeking answers about the future of humanity.

4. Orders rolling for 2024-S Morgan and Peace dollars Reverse Proof set: The U.S. Mint is taking orders for the 2024-S Morgan and Peace dollar Reverse Proof two-coin set to be released in November.

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3. Market Analysis: Mr. Duffy's gold type coins: The dedication of collector Andrew Duffy to high quality gold was seen during a Heritage auction of the Duffy Family Collection in September.

2. Winners and losers among 1932 Washington quarter dollar designs: Stack's Bowers offered some of art used in the creation of the 1932 Washington quarter dollar with both winning designs and those not picked.

1. Time, expense lead U.S. Mint to stop coin redemptions: After a period of study and public comment, officials have decided that the effort by the U.S. Mint to redeem mutilated coins is cost prohibitive.

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