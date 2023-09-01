Week's Most Read: Sale of palladium approaches

The Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium coin will go on sale from the United States Mint starting Sept. 7.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint activities highlight of ANA World's Fair of Money: The presence of the U.S. Mint and buying opportunities served as a highlight of a busy week of activity during the 2023 ANA World's Fair of Money.

4. September launch ceremony set in Texas for Idar quarter: The life and achievements of Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher and suffragist Jovita Idar will be celebrated in U.S. Mint launch ceremony.

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3. Stellar half dollars featured in Legend's Regency 60 auction: The July Regency 60 auction by Legend Rare Coin Auctions included a pair of San Francisco Walking Liberty half dollars with stunning appeal.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 28, 2023: Recalling 9/11: The issue date of Sept. 11, 2023, serves as a somber reminder of the events of 22 years earlier and the impact of the tragedy brought change.

1. Week's Most Read: Palladium holds interest: The Sept. 7 release of the Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium coin continues to have readers interested in the precious metals products of the U.S. Mint.



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