Week's Most Read: Sacagawea designs

Proof 2000-W half-ounce .9167 fine gold pieces were struck by the U.S. Mint in June 1999 with dies bearing Sacagawea dollar designs, but they were never issued.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Repeal of New York exemption would have far-reaching impact: Potential repeal of a tax exemption provision in New York could have an undesired result and consumers need to act.

4. Updates enhance 2026 'Red Book' on sale in April: The 2026 edition of "A Guide Book of United States Coins" will feature an updated presentation for a better user experience.

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3. 2025 Roosevelt medal will be different than 2013 issue: Upcoming Theodore Roosevelt Presidential silver medals will carry the same design as a previous issue, but with key differences.

2. Bill calls for $250 note to be issued with Trump portrait: A measure in congress seeks the creation of a $250 note with the likeness of current president Donald Trump.

1. Insight offered into original, altered Sacagawea design: The discussion of a potential 25th anniversary Sacagawea dollar coin renewed discussion of design elements of the original.

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